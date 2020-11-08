Coronavirus: French COVID-19 deaths top 40,000

The total number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has topped 40,000 for the first time, according to health ministry.
New deaths from the disease reached 40,169, of which 27,660 have been in hospitals, including 306 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its daily report on the outbreak.
Earlier on Saturday, an AFP tally reported that the virus killed at least 1,243,513 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December.
At least 49,316,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 32,215,500 are now considered recovered.
