Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,111 new coronavirus cases on Sunday - its lowest number of infections since Tuesday - and no new COVID-19 related deaths. The country conducted 154,882 tests and recorded 683 recoveries.

The UAE, which has a population of over 9.6 million people, has recorded over 1,000 coronavirus infections daily since October 20.

Read more: UAE abolishes ‘honor crimes’ law granting leniency in latest move towards equality

The emirate of Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday new COVID-19 requirements for entering UAE citizens and residents, mandating three PCR tests for visitors staying more than eight days.

Starting from November 8, a COVID-19 test must be taken before entering Abu Dhabi and entry must be within 48 hours of receiving the negative test result, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

An Emirati official wears a mask as he drives a vehicle in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 1, 2020. (AP)

If planning to stay in Abu Dhabi for four or more consecutive days, a PCR test is mandatory on the fourth day of the visit.

If visiting Abu Dhabi for more than eight days, a second PCR test is required on the eighth day of the visit.

Those who fail to take the PCR test on day four or eight are liable to fines.

Volunteers in the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccine trials and those taking the vaccine under the emergency use program are exempt from these measures, according to the media office.

A volunteer takes part in the clinical Phase III trial of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine to combat coronavirus in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/AShot4Humanity)

Last month, the UAE announced a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.

The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber. UAE representatives of ministries - including the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Finance - will be involved.

Al Jaber, who is responsible for a number of economic, political, development and social files in the country, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The committee aims to achieve efficiency for the COVID-19 recovery phase by putting in place sustainability procedures for businesses and developing "proactive support programs for various establishments by identifying their roles, responsibilities and key strategic and operational performance indicators with a view to ensuring a safe return to normalcy across society," according to the statement.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Is it safe to stay in hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Saudi Arabia delegation visits Iraq to meet with top officials

Palestinian president congratulates Biden, urges strengthening of ties after fallout

Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19