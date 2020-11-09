CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Biden says US ‘under threat,’ mulls nationwide mandate on facemasks

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus after meeting with members of his "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Delaware, Nov. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Monday 09 November 2020
Text size A A A

US President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear a facemask and urged putting aside the politicization of the matter after he announced a coronavirus advisory board.

“We are Americans, and our country is under threat,” Biden said in a televised speech, as he revealed plans to push for the mandatory use of facemasks as the United States continues to be battered by the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Biden welcomed Monday news of Pfizer announcing that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. But he warned that the US was “facing a very dark winter” regarding the coronavirus.

He said wearing a facemask could save “thousands of lives.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Biden welcomes Pfizer vaccine news, warns precautions still needed

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 20:28 - GMT 17:28

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top