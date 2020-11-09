CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Biden welcomes Pfizer vaccine news, warns precautions still needed

US President-elect Joe Biden. (AFP)
Reuters, Washington Monday 09 November 2020
US president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

“Today’s news is great news, but it doesn't change that fact,” Biden said in a statement. “Today's announcement promises the chance to change that next year, but the tasks before us now remain the same.”

