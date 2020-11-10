CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Britain reports 532 daily COVID-19 deaths, 20,412 new cases

A man wears a protective face mask as he stands in front of a closed souvenir booth in Westminster in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Tuesday 10 November 2020
Britain reported 532 new deaths of people within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since May, government figures showed.

The daily death toll is the highest since 614 deaths were reported on May 12. The 532 new deaths are a sharp rise from 194 reported on Monday, and may reflect a lagged reporting of deaths from the weekend.

There were 20,412 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest daily figures, down slightly from 21,350 on Monday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 22:27 - GMT 19:27

