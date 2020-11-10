Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,096 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 135,000 tests, which brings the total number of infections in the country to 144,385, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 135,883 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,096 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 742 recoveries and 3 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/CdtE8DhukZ— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 10, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05