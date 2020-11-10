CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A health worker carries a swab tested at a screening center in Abu Dhabi. (File photo:Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 10 November 2020
The United Arab Emirates detected 1,096 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 135,000 tests, which brings the total number of infections in the country to 144,385, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 518.

Meanwhile, 742 people recovered from the coronavirus, according to the ministry. This brings the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 139,701.

Face masks exemptions

Dubai on Monday announced that some groups of people can apply for a permit exempting them from having to wear a face mask, a regulation mandated by the law.

Those who fall under specific categories may apply on a system developed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police using the following website: www.dxbpermit.gov.ae

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05

