Coronavirus: Lebanon to enter full lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Lebanon will enter a full lockdown starting Saturday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Tuesday.

The lockdown will last until November 30, according to Lebanese news outlet The Daily Star.

In a statement provided to The Daily Star, Diab that as long as “the Lebanese people abide by the measures, and we succeed in containing the virus by registering low numbers, then we will have saved the people.”

Read more: Turkey’s Erdogan waiting to congratulate Biden until election results ‘official’

Lebanon, which has an estimated population of just under 7 million people, recorded 1,119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 95,355.

People march during a demonstration marking one year since the start of nation-wide protests in Beirut, Lebanon October 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Read more:

Coronavirus: PLO Secretary General Saeb Erakat dies after hospitalization

Coronavirus vaccine will be optional: UK health minister

One in 5 coronavirus patients develop mental illness within 90 days, study finds

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 13:39 - GMT 10:39