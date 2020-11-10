Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia cases increase with 471 new COVID-19 infections

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported an increase in its daily coronavirus cases with 471 infections detected, the Ministry of Health announced.

The total number of cases rose to 351,455, while the total recoveries also rose to 338,281 after the Kingdom detected 493 recoveries on Tuesday.

Additionally, 17 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,576.

There were 7,598 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 794 of which were critical cases.

The city of Medina recorded 66 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in the Kingdom.

Riyadh, the capital, had detected 60 new cases, while Mecca had 36 COVID-19 cases.

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 4.2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.

The economy expanded by 1.2 percent on a seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter from a contraction of 4.9 percent in the previous quarter, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46