Coronavirus: US authorizes emergency use of Eli Lilly antibody treatment

The United States Monday authorized the emergency use of an antibody treatment to fight mild coronavirus cases, the Associated Press reported.

Eli Lilly has introduced an experimental antibody for moderate coronavirus cases, AP said.

US President Donald Trump had touted Eli Lilly as one of the pioneers in the drug-making industry to find a vaccine for the pandemic.

This comes after Pfizer said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

Secretary of Health Alex Azar said the authorization of Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment was “bridging us to the rollout of safe and effective vaccines.”

BREAKING: Authorization of this new Eli Lilly antibody treatment is a significant step forward in treating patients and bridging us to the rollout of safe and effective vaccines, with all of these efforts made possible by #OperationWarpSpeed. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) November 9, 2020

Just last month, Eli Lilly had to pause a Phase 3 trial of its experimental lab-produced antibody treatment for unspecified safety concerns.

The Phase 3 randomized control trial was a study of hospitalized Covid-19 patients that began in August across more than 50 sites in the United States, Denmark and Singapore with the aim of recruiting 10,000 people.

Johnson & Johnson also temporarily paused their experimental vaccine trial after a patient fell ill.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 03:25 - GMT 00:25