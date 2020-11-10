Coronavirus vaccine will be optional: UK health minister

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding that children will not need to be vaccinated.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.
“This is not for children and children have a very low susceptibility to coronavirus,” he added.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UK’s Johnson says still too early to rely on COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: US firm Arcturus expects COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by 2021 Q1
Testing timeline: What’s ahead for coronavirus vaccines? Everything you need to know
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48