Coronavirus vaccine will be optional: UK health minister

An UV robot cleans St Pancras International station in London. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, London Tuesday 10 November 2020
People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding that children will not need to be vaccinated.

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

“This is not for children and children have a very low susceptibility to coronavirus,” he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020

