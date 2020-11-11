Coronavirus: Brazil’s health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.
Anvisa on Monday suspended the trials of the Sinovac vaccine after the death of a volunteer that was registered as a suicide.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The regulator said that it had not been informed of the cause of the volunteers’ death when it took the decision and was only provided with the details the following day by the Butantan biomedical center which is running the trials.
“After evaluating the new data presented by the sponsor... Anvisa understands that it has sufficient reasons to allow the resumption of vaccination,” the agency’s statement said.
“It is important to clarify that a suspension does not necessarily mean that the product under investigation does not offer quality, safety or efficacy,” Anvisa said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Brazilians protest mandatory Chinese vaccine COVID-19 immunization
Coronavirus: No one will be forced to get COVID-19 vaccine, says Brazil's Bolsonaro
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59