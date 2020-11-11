CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus infections in the UAE continue to spike with 1,214 new cases

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 11 November 2020
Text size A A A

The number of coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates continues to rise with 1,214 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,599, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 520.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 140,442 after 741 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Face masks exemptions

Dubai on Monday announced that some groups of people can apply for a permit exempting them from having to wear a face mask, a regulation mandated by the law.

Those who fall under specific categories may apply on a system developed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police using the following website: www.dxbpermit.gov.ae

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai announces face mask exemptions for eligible individuals

Coronavirus: Vanuatu island records first case of COVID-19 in traveler from the US

Coronavirus: Cemeteries in Iran overwhelmed by virus deaths

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top