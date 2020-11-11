Coronavirus infections in the UAE continue to spike with 1,214 new cases

The number of coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates continues to rise with 1,214 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,599, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) November 11, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16