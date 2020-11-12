Coronavirus: BTS announces New Year concert, first since COVID-19 shutdown

South Korean boyband sensation BTS will welcome in the New Year with their first live concert since they were forced to call off a world tour because of the novel coronavirus, their management company, Bit Hit Entertainment, said on Thursday.
Fans of K-pop idol boy band BTS watch a live streaming online concert, wearing a protective masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
They played a virtual concert last month, drawing more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries, and fetching some 50 billion won ($45 million) in ticket sales.
Since their 2013 debut, the band has ridden a global K-Pop wave with catchy, upbeat music along with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.
Their latest hit was “Dynamite,” their first song entirely in English, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in September.