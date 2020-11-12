CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Iran’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 40,000

Mourners pray over the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday 12 November 2020
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 457 to 40,121 on Thursday, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases reaching 726,585, health ministry data showed.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that Iran had identified 11,517 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Iran plans to more than double the number of coronavirus tests it carries out daily to 100,000, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, as the total number of detected cases surpassed 700,000 in the Middle East’s worst-affected country.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24

