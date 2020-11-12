Coronavirus: WHO sees US soon passing 10 mln COVID-19 cases as surge continues

The United States will soon pass 10 million coronavirus infections as record-breaking numbers of cases continue, the World Health Organization’s regional office said on Wednesday.
The Pan-American Health Organization warned that COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, its Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said.
Parts of Canada, some states in Mexico, including the capital, are experiencing spikes, he said.
In a related development, US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, marking a major breakthrough in the search for a vaccine.
