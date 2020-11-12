CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

WHO in talks with Russia on emergency use of Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

ottles with Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia, on October 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva Thursday 12 November 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) is in discussions with the Russian institute that developed the Sputnik V candidate vaccine against COVID-19 over its potential application for emergency use listing, the UN agency said on Thursday.

In a statement to Reuters, the WHO said: “We look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.”

By granting the vaccine emergency use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46

