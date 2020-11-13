Coronavirus: UK removes UAE, Bahrain from COVID-19 travel quarantine list

Travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and six other countries will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days as was previously required due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate,” the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced on Twitter Thursday.

The other countries excluded from quarantine requirements are Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, Qatar and Turks and Caicos Islands. Meanwhile, Greece was removed from the travel corridor due to an increase in cases, however, travelers arriving from Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos do not need to self-isolate upon arrival in the UK.



Travel Corridor Update:

BAHRAIN, CHILE, ICELAND, CAMBODIA, LAOS, UAE, QATAR and TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridor list. If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/wjw1JvUU8Q — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 12, 2020



Shapps also announced that the travel ban on Denmark has been extended for another 14 days. Authorities first enforced the strict measures on November 7 due to a mutated version of COVID-19 found in humans but was linked to mink farms, according to AFP.

Read more:

COVID-19 death rate down 30 pct since April, study finds

50 mln vaccines could be ready in 2020, immunity up to one year

First Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may reach Spain in early 2021: Health minister

Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 08:00 - GMT 05:00