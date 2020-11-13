Coronavirus: UK removes UAE, Bahrain from COVID-19 travel quarantine list

Travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and six other countries will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days as was previously required due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Travel Corridor Update:— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 12, 2020
BAHRAIN, CHILE, ICELAND, CAMBODIA, LAOS, UAE, QATAR and TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridor list. If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/wjw1JvUU8Q
Shapps also announced that the travel ban on Denmark has been extended for another 14 days. Authorities first enforced the strict measures on November 7 due to a mutated version of COVID-19 found in humans but was linked to mink farms, according to AFP.
