Coronavirus: Israel signs deal with Pfizer to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Israel has signed an agreement with drugmaker Pfizer to receive its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, Reuters reported.
This follows Pfizer's Nov. 9 announcement that its coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE confirmed a deal was forthcoming in a statement on Thursday but did not disclose financial details, Reuters reported.
The European Commission said it earlier in the week that it would sign a deal to procure up to 300 million doses of the vaccine. Likewise, the UK expects to receive 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in 2020.
BioNTech plans to provide 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin told Al Arabiya on Thursday.
Sahin said that immunity is expected to last for one year, similar to the flu shot.
The companies are currently in talks about distribution with 30 governments around the world, according to Sahin, who also pointed out that it is crucial for countries to pre-order the vaccine in order to work out the logistics.
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 14:34 - GMT 11:34