Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

An aerial picture shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 13 November 2020
Saudi Arabia has reported 441 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 352,601, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Of the new cases, 59 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 56 in Medina and 56 in Mecca, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, an additional 454 recoveries were confirmed, raising the total number of recoveries to 339,568 as of November 13.

Twenty individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus died within the last day, raising the death toll to 5,625, the health ministry added.

Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45

