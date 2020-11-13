CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

South Korean firm will produce 150 mln doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine: RDIF

Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow Friday 13 November 2020
Text size A A A

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had inked a deal with South Korea’s GL Rapha for the biotechnology firm to produce over 150 million doses per year of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, with a roll-out to start in January 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement. The doses, produced in South Korea, will be intended for global distribution, it said.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 08:39 - GMT 05:39

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top