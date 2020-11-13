Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases after 124,494 tests

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,226 new coronavirus cases after conducting 124,494 tests over the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 124,494 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,226 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 668 recoveries and 5 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/p6WANj81yP— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 13, 2020
The newly detected cases show a slight increase than the day before when 1,136 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27