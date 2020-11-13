CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases after 124,494 tests

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 13 November 2020
The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,226 new coronavirus cases after conducting 124,494 tests over the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

The authority also announced 668 additional recoveries and five fatalities due to complications.

The newly detected cases show a slight increase than the day before when 1,136 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE has reached 147,961 as of November 13 while the death toll reached 528, according to the official WAM news agency.

Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27

