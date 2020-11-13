UAE reopens land-border crossings closed due to coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates has decided to reopen its land-border crossings as it works to support the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.



The statement said Omani citizens would not need authorization to enter the country from November 16 but would need a negative PCR coronavirus test.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced the beginning of movement through land ports at the state level from November 16, 2020 (Monday).



In a joint statement, the three authorities said that citizens of the Sultanate of Oman are exempt from the requirement of prior approval to enter the country through land ports.



Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result, provided the pre-examination is from accredited laboratories in their country, and that the validity period of the test does not exceed 48 hours from the date of the test.



They are also required to conduct a COVID-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application.



A PCR test is obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE.



The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship also noted that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming into the country are in accordance with the local procedures followed in the various emirates.



In case a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations.

-- With Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20