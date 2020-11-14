Coronavirus: Italy daily COVID-19 cases and deaths fall slightly

Italy has registered 37,255 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, down from 40,902 on Friday.
The ministry also reported 544 COVID-related deaths, down from 550 the day before.
There were 227,695 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 254,908.
The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Saturday, reporting 8,129 new cases against 10,634 on Friday.
Last Update: Saturday, 14 November 2020 KSA 20:03 - GMT 17:03