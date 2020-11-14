CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,174 new COVID-19 cases after 125,915 tests

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Saturday 14 November 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,174 new coronavirus cases after conducting 125,915 tests over the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The authority also announced 678 additional recoveries and zero deaths.

The newly detected cases show a slight decrease than the day before when 1,226 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE has reached 149,135 as of November 14 while the death toll remained at 528, according to the official WAM news agency. A total of 142,561 people have recovered so far.

Read more:

50 mln vaccines could be ready in 2020, immunity up to one year

UK removes UAE, Bahrain from COVID-19 travel quarantine list

Dozens of US Secret Service officers test positive for COVID-19, others quarantined

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 14 November 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top