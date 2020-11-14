Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,174 new COVID-19 cases after 125,915 tests

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,174 new coronavirus cases after conducting 125,915 tests over the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Saturday.
The authority also announced 678 additional recoveries and zero deaths.
The newly detected cases show a slight decrease than the day before when 1,226 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE has reached 149,135 as of November 14 while the death toll remained at 528, according to the official WAM news agency. A total of 142,561 people have recovered so far.
