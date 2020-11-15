Coronavirus: Italy reports 33,979 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours, 546 deaths

Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.
The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.
There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.
The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.
