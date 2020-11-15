CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Italy reports 33,979 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours, 546 deaths

Naples school teacher Pamela Buda holds her lessons to her social distancing students on public steps, after the region of Campania closed schools due to a spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Naples, Italy, October 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 15 November 2020
Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.

There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.

The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45

