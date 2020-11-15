Coronavirus: UAE passes 150,000 cases of COVID-19 with 1,210 new infections

The United Arab Emirates surpassed the 150,000 mark with 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
.— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) November 15, 2020
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE
Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12