CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE passes 150,000 cases of COVID-19 with 1,210 new infections

An Emirati walks past a camel statue decorated with a face mask in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 15 November 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates surpassed the 150,000 mark with 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country is now 150,345.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 530.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 143,252 after 691 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Read more:

UAE-Israel relations: Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever Israeli produce display

UAE reopens land-border crossings closed due to coronavirus

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top