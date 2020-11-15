Coronavirus: Scientist says vaccine could halve COVID-19 transmission

One of the scientists behind the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer says he's confident that it could halve the transmission of the virus, resulting in a “dramatic” curb of the virus’ spread.

The chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech said Sunday that it is “absolutely essential” to have a high vaccination rate before next autumn to ensure a return to normal life next winter. He says if everything continues to go well, deliveries of the vaccine will start late this year or early next year.

He says he's confident that transmission between people will be reduced by perhaps 50 percent through a highly effective vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that interim results showed the vaccine was 90 percent effective.

