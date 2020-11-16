Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 301 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported a slight drop in the number of coronavirus cases with 301 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom was 353,556, while the total number of recoveries rose by 364 to 340,668.

The death toll also rose by 19 to 5,676.

The capital, Riyadh, recorded 42 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Hail had 31 cases, while Yanbu had 23.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (301) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (19) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (364) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (340,668) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/vfIb7rCf7W — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) November 16, 2020

The health ministry said there were 7,212 active coronavirus cases in the country, 823 of which were critical cases.

On Monday, Fahad al-Mubarak, Saudi Minister of State and Saudi Arabia’s G20 Sherpa said the Kingdom“didn’t allow COVID-19 to hold us back” at a media briefing ahead of the summit. “We were able to execute our full agenda,” he added.

“2020 is an exceptional year. COVID-19 has taken the world off guard, and the whole world economy went into a real pause. However, Saudi Arabia has done a great job in steering its direction of the G20," said Dr. Majid al-Qasabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Investment.

