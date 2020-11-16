Coronavirus: UAE records over 1,200 OCVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 151,554, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health conducts 84,154 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,209 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 680 recoveries and 4 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/LQOsPeVkoU— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 16, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 13:10 - GMT 10:10