Coronavirus: UAE records over 1,200 OCVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 151,554, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

The new infections were registered after 84,154 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country. The UAE surpassed the 150,000 mark on Sunday after it reported 1,210 new cases. The country has been battling with a recent surge of infections since early October.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 534.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has risen to 143,932 after 680 people recovered.

The Ministry of Health conducts 84,154 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,209 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 680 recoveries and 4 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/LQOsPeVkoU — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 16, 2020

