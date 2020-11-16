Coronavirus: WHO reports 65 staff COVID-19 infections since pandemic began

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday there had been 65 coronavirus infections among its staff worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

“We have had some cases last week that associated with each other ... all are doing well, all have had mild (symptoms) or (are) asymptomatic,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday marked his return from quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus in early November.

Earlier on Monday, Ghebreyesus said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.

“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” director-general Ghebreyesus said. “A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.”

