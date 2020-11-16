Coronavirus global death toll surpasses 1,319,561, infections over 54,493,680: AFP

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,319,561 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 54,493,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 34,839,400 are now considered recovered.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Over Sunday, 6,225 new deaths and 498,768 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Italy with 546, followed by the United States with 540 fatalities and Iran with 486.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 246,224 deaths from 11,038,312 cases. At least 4,185,463 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 165,798 deaths from 5,863,093 cases, India with 130,070 deaths from 8,845,127 cases, Mexico with 98,542 deaths from 1,006,522 cases, and the United Kingdom with 51,934 deaths from 1,369,318 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 124 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 107, Spain 87, Argentina 78.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,346 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,319 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 424,105 deaths from 12,063,212 cases, Europe 337,845 deaths from 14,659,092 infections, and the United States and Canada 257,159 from 11,332,711 cases.

Asia has reported 182,484 deaths from 11,491,699 cases, the Middle East 69,667 deaths from 2,938,977 cases, Africa 47,360 deaths from 1,977,963 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,027 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Scientist says vaccine could halve COVID-19 transmission

Coronavirus: WHO reports one-day record of 660,905 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 European countries, reports AFP

Coronavirus: US sets new record of daily COVID-19 cases, topping 99,000 in 24 hours

Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 19:26 - GMT 16:26