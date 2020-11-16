Putin, Netanyahu discuss producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine in Israel

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed producing Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus in Israel, during a phone call on Monday, state news agency TASS reported.

"The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the agencies and organizations concerned, in particular, prospects for cooperation on the Russian vaccine, including its possible supplies to and organization of production in Israel," TASS reported citing the Kremlin press service.

Russia had announced on November 9 that its Sputnik V vaccine against the COVID-19 virus was more than 90 percent effective.

The COVID-19 virus has infected over 54 million people and claimed the lives of more than 1.3 million. And tens of thousands more deaths are feared in the coming months, with the onset of cold weather and the holidays.

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had proved 94.5 percent effective in a clinical trial, a week after rival drugmaker Pfizer reported 90 percent efficacy findings for its vaccine developed in partnership with German biotechnology company BioNTech.

