Coronavirus: UAE records 1,255 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,255 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 152,809, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.



Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 538.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has risen to 144,647 after 715 people recovered.



The UAE Health Ministry conducted 105,024 additional COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.





Meanwhile, the UAE on Tuesday extended its grace period for expired visas until December 31 2020, according to state news agency WAM.

Those whose visas expired before March 1 2020 will be exempt from all overstay fines, provided that they leave the country.

