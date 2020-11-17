Coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia as daily deaths in Russia hit record high

Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from COVID-19.
A US study in September found little evidence that mutations in the virus have made it deadlier, saying that the severity of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was more strongly linked to patients’ underlying medical conditions and genetics.
Clinical trials of the vaccine, called EpiVacCorona, could now be carried out with volunteers over the age of 60, a state register showed and the institute’s director said trials with children would begin in December, TASS reported.
A six-month Phase III trial started on Monday, involving 180 participants, according to the register.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended a remote learning period for secondary school children from classes 6-11 by two more weeks to December 6, a restriction he said had been effective in preventing the spread of the virus from young people to elderly relatives.
The city’s health department said on Monday it had sent doctors to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg to help with the fight against COVID-19 there, something it did for other regions during the first wave of the virus in May.
With 1,971,013 infections since the start of the pandemic, Russia has the fifth largest number of cases in the world behind the United States, India, Brazil and France. Russia’s national death toll stands at 33,931.