Coronavirus: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines ready for US authorization in weeks

Vials with a sticker reading, COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 18 November 2020
Pfizer Inc’s and Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates could be ready for US authorization and distribution within weeks, setting the stage for widespread inoculation to begin as soon as this year, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a press call on Wednesday.

Officials said that states and territories are prepared to begin distributing the vaccines within 24 hours of receiving regulatory authorization and that complex cold storage requirements will not be an impediment to all Americans being able to access the vaccines.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 22:45 - GMT 19:45

