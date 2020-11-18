Coronavirus: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines ready for US authorization in weeks

Pfizer Inc’s and Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates could be ready for US authorization and distribution within weeks, setting the stage for widespread inoculation to begin as soon as this year, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a press call on Wednesday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Officials said that states and territories are prepared to begin distributing the vaccines within 24 hours of receiving regulatory authorization and that complex cold storage requirements will not be an impediment to all Americans being able to access the vaccines.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 95 percent effective
Coronavirus: Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: J&J expects data for US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine by Feb
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 22:45 - GMT 19:45