Coronavirus: UAE reports steady increase with 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported a steady increase of 1,292 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and four deaths, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
The total number of cases has reached 154,101 as of Wednesday and the death toll increased to 542, state news agency WAM reported.
Meanwhile, an additional 890 individuals who had previously contracted the virus in the UAE have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 145,537.
In an effort to further slow the spread of COVID-19, authorities announced on Tuesday that all private gathers for National Day, Christmas and New Year's Eve are banned as a precautionary measure.
