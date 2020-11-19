Carrefour agrees to suspend ‘Black Friday’ sales set for November 27-29

Europe’s biggest retailer Carrefour has agreed to suspend its “Black Friday”sales operation due to take place from November 27 to November 29, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday called on supermarkets and online retailers to postpone “Black Friday” sales shopping days as shops selling non-essential goods remained closed during lockdown.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The spokeswoman said Carrefour’s chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard spoke with La Maire by telephone.



“Alexandre Bompard said he agreed to suspend the Black Friday operation from November 27 to November 29,” the spokeswoman said.



Amazon France’s boss Frederic Duval on Wednesday gave no indication that online retail giant could cancel its Black Friday event.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32