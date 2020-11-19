Coronavirus: US CDC reports 164,382 COVID-19 cases , New York City closes schools

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 11,300,635 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 164,382 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,602 to 247,834.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 17 versus its previous report a day earlier.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that the city’s public school district, the largest in the US, would be closed for in-person learning starting on Thursday to ward off the increasing spread of COVID-19.

“New York City has reached the 3 percent testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out (of) an abundance of caution. We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19,” the mayor said on Twitter.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 23:03 - GMT 20:03