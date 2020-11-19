Coronavirus infections in the UAE rise to 155,254 after 1,153 new cases recorded

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,153 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 155,254, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health conducts 120,041 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,153 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 932 recoveries and 2 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/mXu2vpUYEj— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 19, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19