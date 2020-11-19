CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus infections in the UAE rise to 155,254 after 1,153 new cases recorded

A woman holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 19 November 2020
The United Arab Emirates registered 1,153 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 155,254, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 544.

Meanwhile, 932 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of recoveries to 146,469.

The UAE continues its mission to ramp up testing for the virus and has conducted a total of 120,041 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19

