Coronavirus: US crosses 250,000 virus-related deaths, states impose new restrictions

The United States crossed the 250,000 mark of coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University reported.
According to the Associated Press, the 250,029 deaths are the highest in the world.
In the US, New York City public schools, the largest in the US, decided to close for in-person learning starting on Thursday.
Further south in Virginia, the governor announced increased restrictions on public gatherings as of this week.
“All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people,” Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
Facemasks are also required to be worn by all people in the state who are five-years-old and above. The prior mandate was for those aged 10 and over.
As cases surge across the world, countries are taking aggressive measures to try to limit the recent spike in positive cases.
Europe made up almost half of the world’s four million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 percent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some discontent, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday.
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 02:59 - GMT 23:59