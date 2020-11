The daily number of new coronavirus infections in Germany remains high but the country’s partial lockdown is having a positive effect, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control center said on Thursday.



“The situation ... is still serious, very serious,” Lothar Wieler told a press conference.

“The number of cases has stabilized at a high level in the last two weeks and is not rising any further” but is “still very high, much too high,” he said, adding he was “optimistic” that the numbers would soon start to fall again.



Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53