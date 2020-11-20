Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,269 new COVID-19 cases from 129,558 tests, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,269 new coronavirus cases on Friday after conducting 129,558 tests, announced the government on Twitter.
The numbers are broadly in line with recent trends in the country, which has experienced an uptick in daily cases since September.
Three more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 547.
A futher 870 people recovered over the previous 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 8,667. They had dropped below 2,000 in early November.
The UAE has banned private gatherings ahead of its national day holiday and urged citizens and residents to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines.
Last Update: Friday, 20 November 2020 KSA 15:57 - GMT 12:57