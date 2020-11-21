CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: China starts mass testing 3 million people for COVID-19 in Tianjin city

A security guard in front of a building of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Beijing Saturday 21 November 2020
China is starting mass testing on 3 million people in a section in the northern city of Tianjin and has tested 4,015 people in a hospital in Shanghai after the discovery of a few cases Friday.

The National Health Commission recorded seven new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with five in Tianjin and two cases in the city of Shanghai.

Tianjin on Friday reported a case of community transmission involving four different individuals. In response, local authorities sealed off the residential community where the individuals lived as well as a hospital and a kindergarten. Today, authorities are starting testing of all residents in Binhai district in Tianjin city, according to the local government’s social media page.

In Shanghai, authorities have sealed off a hospital, after a husband and wife in Shanghai’s Pudong New district tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night after visiting the hospital for a diagnosis.

China’s total number of confirmed cases is now 86,414.

