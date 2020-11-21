Coronavirus: Japan's Tokyo reports high of 539 COVID-19 cases

Tokyo confirmed a record 539 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, beating its previous high of 534 cases, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
Saturday marks the third day that the daily number of cases has topped 500, according to the public broadcaster NHK.
Japan is on “maximum alert” after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday, though no immediate restrictions are planned.
We are now in a situation of maximum alert,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
“I ask you, the Japanese people, to fully implement principles such as wearing masks,” Suga added, urging people to wear them even while talking during meals in restaurants.
Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 09:48 - GMT 06:48