Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, one death

An Emirati wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic walks past a camel statue decorated with a face mask at the Rove City Centre Hotel in Dubai. (AP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Saturday 21 November 2020
The United Arab Emirates has reported on Saturday 1,262 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and one death, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The country has conducted additional 133,003 COVID-19 tests, while 771 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of recoveries to 148,080.

Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll in the UAE is at 548.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39

