Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The United Arab Emirates has reported on Saturday 1,262 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and one death, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) November 21, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE
. #نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/k2xxfc1eRE
Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39