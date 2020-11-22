Coronavirus: 1 in 5 Israelis who went to Turkey were infected with COVID-19

Turkey has the highest coronavirus infection rate among Israeli travelers, according to new data from Israel’s health ministry, which found one in five Israelis who traveled to Turkey last month returned home with coronavirus.

Read more: King Salman, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss G20 summit and bilateral relations

Between October 1 and 28, 988 Israelis returned home from Turkey, with 197 testing positive for coronavirus, The Jerusalem Post reported citing new data from Israel’s health ministry.

Israelis are not required visas to travel to Turkey, which has diplomatic relations with Israel.

Bulgaria came in second on the list of coronavirus infection rates in Israelis returning home from abroad, with the US and Greece ranking third and fourth, respectively.

A seagull files over a man sitting at a coffee shop backdropped by the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul on Nov. 17, 2020. (AP)

Turkey records highest number of coronavirus patients

Turkey reported its highest daily number of coronavirus patients on Saturday, with 5,532 people being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The government responded with partial weekend curfews and limiting the opening hours of restaurants and shopping centers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Istanbul mayor wants lockdown to restrain second COVID-19 wave

Turkey has come under scrutiny for the accuracy of its coronavirus figures, with the World Health Organization (WHO) questioning the way Ankara records new coronavirus cases and calling for the Turkish government to report COVID-19 data in line with WHO guidance.

A few people walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, minutes into the lockdown, part of the new measures to try curb the spread of the coronavirus, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP)

Turkey’s health minister revealed last month that his country’s daily COVID-19 numbers record only patients with symptoms - excluding asymptomatic positive cases.

There have been over 440,000 coronavirus patients in Turkey since the pandemic broke out, according to the government. Over 12,200 people have died due to COVID-19.

Israel has recorded over 327,407 coronavirus cases and 2,742 deaths.

Read more:

Erdogan asks EU 'to keep its promises' over membership, says Turkey future in Europe

Coronavirus: Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine, CEO says

Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson to end England's national COVID-19 lockdown on Dec 2

Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 17:17 - GMT 14:17