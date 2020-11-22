Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths jump to daily record in Greece, hospitals under pressure

Greece reported 108 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, a daily record, with hospitals in the north of the country under pressure as available intensive care beds filled up from the surge in COVID-19 infections.
After a two-month lockdown in March, which helped contain the spread of infections, a spike since October forced the government to impose a second nationwide lockdown this month that officially expires at the end of the month.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
However, this could be in doubt.
"Lifting the lockdown on Dec. 1 does not seem realistic right now," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told state TV ERT on Friday.
The government's committee of experts will evaluate new data next week to assess whether a partial lifting of the lockdown early next month is feasible.
Health authorities reported 2,311 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total since the first case was detected in February to 90,121. The death toll is 1,527.
The case load in Thessaloniki in the north of the country remained nearly double that of Athens.
"The seeming stabilization of infections in Athens is fragile, the improvement is not sufficient to relieve pressure on the hospital system," infectious disease expert Gikas Magiorkinis told reporters on Friday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Greece makes vaccination plans, urges patience as COVID-19 cases rise
Coronavirus: Greece shuts down all schools as hospitals are overwhelmed
Coronavirus: Greek PM declares partial COVID-19 lockdown
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 02:14 - GMT 23:14