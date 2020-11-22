CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: US CDC warns against cruise travel, says COVID-19 risk very high

The Grand Princess cruise ship heads for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on March 9, 2020, in this view from Sausalito, California. (AP)
Reuters Sunday 22 November 2020
Text size A A A

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday it recommended that all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The CDC advised passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after their trip and stay home for 7 days after travel, even if they test negative.

Last month, the agency issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations after a no-sail order issued in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic was to expire.

The CDC said earlier that from March 1 through September 28, data showed “a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships and 41 deaths.”

Read more:

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug President Trump received

Saudi Arabia's King Salman urges G20 cooperation on COVID-19 crisis, sustainability

UK PM Johnson to end England's national COVID-19 lockdown on Dec 2

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 08:16 - GMT 05:16

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top