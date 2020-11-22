Coronavirus: US CDC warns against cruise travel, says COVID-19 risk very high

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday it recommended that all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.

The CDC advised passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after their trip and stay home for 7 days after travel, even if they test negative.



Last month, the agency issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations after a no-sail order issued in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic was to expire.



The CDC said earlier that from March 1 through September 28, data showed “a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships and 41 deaths.”

Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 08:16 - GMT 05:16