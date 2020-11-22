CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: US drug authority set to meet next month to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, vaccine expert, delivers an update on “Operation Warp Speed” in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)
The Associated Press, Washington Sunday 22 November 2020
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet on December 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95 percent effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, December 12.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24

