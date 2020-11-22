Coronavirus: Iran reports 13,053 new COVID-19 cases, 475 deaths

Iran recorded 13,053 new cases of coronavirus and 475 related-deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.
That took the total death toll to 44,802 and the tally of cases to 854,361 in the Middle East’s worst-hit state.
On Saturday, Iran introduced tougher restrictions for two weeks to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.
Some Iranian authorities have warned that daily coronavirus deaths could reach 1,200 if the nation failed to respect health protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
